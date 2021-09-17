Franklin County Sheriff's Office searching for driver who shot into truck containing a child

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is searching for the driver of a blue Kia Rio who shot three rounds into a truck containing a child.

Thursday morning around 7:30, a dark blue 2019-2020 Kia Rio with a Florida license plate and a 1999-2003 Lincoln Town car were traveling east on Versailles Road near Cardinal Avenue.

Courtesy of Franklin County Sheriff's Office

The two cars were driving aggressively and at one point cut off another vehicle in traffic. All three vehicles then merged onto I-64 traveling west towards Louisville.

Near the Shelby County line on I-64, the driver of the blue Kia Rio rolled down the passenger window and fired three rounds into the driver's side of the victim's truck. The driver of the truck and his child were not injured.

The Kia and Lincoln both got off I-64 and were last seen near B and N Market in Shelbyville.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying the driver of the blue Kia Rio described as a white female, medium build with dark hair. She is possibly in her mid 20's.

If you have information about any of the vehicles or the identity of the suspect, send an anonymous "Text-A-Tip" to the tip line at 502-320-3306 or call and leave a message for Detective Farmer at 502-875-8740.