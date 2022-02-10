Franklin County Sheriff's Office: Woman caught on camera stealing from Frankfort gas station

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police have warrants out for the arrest of two people, one of which was caught on camera stealing from a Shell gas station in Frankfort.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says shortly before 4:00 a.m. Sunday, a man and a woman walked into the gas station on Duncan Road and stole several items. The employee was in the back working on preparing food for the breakfast rush and did not realize they entered the store.

The woman was caught on video walking around the store and stealing items by placing them in her purse. The incident was later reported to Franklin County Sheriff Chris Quire who passed along information about the suspect and vehicle to his deputies.

Later that day, authorities say Sheriff Quire and his wife were on their daily walk when he observed the truck used in the theft as it ran out of gas pulled into a parking lot near him on his walk. Quire was able to monitor the vehicle until deputies arrived and assisted with the investigation.

The suspects in the theft were then identified and warrants for their arrest will soon follow.