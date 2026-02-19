Franklin County woman faces drug trafficking charges after search warrant execution

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Franklin County woman was arrested on multiple drug charges after deputies executed a search warrant at her Frankfort home where a 12-year-old child was in the home, according to a citation.

The citation detailed that 45-year-old Jennifer J. Haney, has been charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia possession, and endangering the welfare of a minor following the search on Feb. 16.

Franklin County Sheriff's deputies discovered a black lockbox under Haney's bed containing several plastic bags of suspected methamphetamine, cut straws commonly used to snort drugs, a glass pipe typically used to smoke methamphetamine, and a black digital scale, according to the citation.

A second black lockbox contained zip-lock bags and plastic bags with marijuana, with two bags not in their original packaging, documents stated. Deputies also found a large sum of money suspected to be drug proceeds inside Haney's vehicle.

Haney was arrested on Feb. 16 and appeared for arraignment on Feb. 17 in Franklin Circuit Court. Her bond was set at $10,000 with 10% allowed, and she was ordered to undergo drug screenings with pretrial services.