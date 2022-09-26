Full parole board denies parole for 1997 Kentucky school shooter, will serve out life sentence

LA GRANGE, Ky. (LEX 18) — After serving nearly 25 years of his life sentence for the deadly 1997 school shooting at Heath High School in Paducah, Michael Carneal will have to serve out the rest of his life sentence.

The full parole board is assembled for a decision on 1997 Paducah school shooter, Michael Carneal. He killed 3 and injured 5 others. @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/grgzQ5Am1d — Michael Berk (@LEX18_Michael) September 26, 2022

The full parole board denied parole for Carneal on Monday. He was convicted for his role in killing three classmates and injuring five others.

During a two-person panel hearing last week, Carneal said he was still hearing voices. He says those were the same voices that told him to steal a pistol and shoot into a crowded high school lobby. He told the board that at times, those voices still return, but in a less violent form. Oftentimes, he said, they tell him to harm himself.

“Like to jump down the stairs,” he told the board members.

Carneal also explained why he feels he is worthy of being released from a life sentence. He told the panel that he feels regret and sadness over what he did.

Carneal was eligible for parole because in Kentucky when a minor receives a sentence of 25 years or more, parole eligibility is automatic once hitting that 25th year.