Garrard County deputies arrest man wanted on federal warrant with weapons and tactical gear in vehicle

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Garrard County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 23-year-old Berea man wanted on a federal warrant for interstate threatening communications after finding him with multiple weapons and tactical gear during a traffic stop on April 14.

Deputies stopped Kadrioan Serainity Santiago on York Street in Lancaster, the sheriff's office reported. Prior to the stop, the sheriff's office received information that Santiago was possibly in the area. Bluegrass 911 assisted deputies in locating the vehicle.

Santiago's active federal warrant involved threats of violence toward multiple individuals, officials detailed. He was taken into custody without incident and will be transferred to the U.S. Marshals and the FBI.

A search of the vehicle revealed the presence of multiple weapons and tactical gear, including a handgun, an AR-15-style rifle, an additional long gun, multiple magazines, a Kevlar helmet, gas masks, and various survival gear.

"The nature of these federal charges, combined with the weapons and tactical gear located, is extremely alarming. Fortunately, nobody was injured during this arrest," Willie Skeens said.

