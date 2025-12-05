Garrard County deputies dismantle major meth pipeline, arrest 3 suspects

LANCASTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — An extensive narcotics investigation led to three arrests and the seizure of 1.3 pounds of methamphetamine in Lancaster on Thursday, according to the Garrard County Sheriff's Office.

Officials reported that deputies arrested 37-year-old Paul Jackson of Detroit, Michigan; 35-year-old Dashawn Willis of Louisville; and 22-year-old Kaviera Johnson of Ypsilanti, Michigan. All three face trafficking methamphetamine charges.

Investigators believe the arrests disrupted a steady pipeline supplying narcotics into the Lancaster area. Willis and Jackson have extensive criminal histories, combining for more than 25 felony convictions, officials detailed.

"This was a major hit to the meth trade in Lancaster," Sheriff Willie Skeens said. "My deputies worked tirelessly to track, identify, and dismantle this pipeline before more poison could hit our streets."

Skeens said this marks the second major distribution chain the department has shut down in 2025.

"GCSO remains committed to aggressively pursuing those who attempt to bring drugs into Garrard County," Skeens said.