Garrard County Sheriff's Office recovers stolen Christmas gift, man arrested

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Garrard County Sheriff's Office recovered a stolen dirt bike on Dec. 30 that was a Christmas gift for a child, and a man was arrested as a result of the investigation.

According to officials, Rodney Jones was identified, charged with theft by unlawful taking, and booked into the Boyle County Detention Center.

Officials say Jones has multiple pending charges and several prior convictions.

Sheriff Willie Skeens stated, “This crime impacted a child and a family during the holidays. I’m proud of our deputies for recovering the bike and holding the suspect accountable.”