Garrard County teacher arrested after driving to school drunk, authorities say

LANCASTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Garrard County High School teacher has been charged after she allegedly showed up to the school drunk.

35-year-old Chelsey Denny was charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

According to Denny's arrest citation, an officer responded to the school Tuesday morning after receiving a report that a teacher had been in a collision and was suspected of drinking. A deputy at the scene said he saw her driving into the school parking lot with damage to her vehicle. The woman later told officers that she was dodging a cat on the way to work and "wrecked out."

Despite stating that she had not been drunk, the citation states that she was slurring her words and smelled of alcohol. She agreed to a preliminary breath test with a result of .162, more than twice the legal limit.

Denny was arrested and booked in the Jessamine County Detention Center on Tuesday. She has since bonded out.