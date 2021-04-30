Georgetown and Lexington police asking for public's help in assault on child

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Georgetown Police Department and Lexington Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help in a shooting where a 5-year-old was struck.

On March 27, the Georgetown Police Deparmtnet investigated a report of shots fired at the Overlook at Elkhorn Creek Apartments. The shots were fired from the apartment located at 206 River Chase Path #10, and rounds went into the apartments next door.

The occupants of the apartment left before officers arrived to the scene. Detectives were called to assist with the investigation, and as a result, a significant amount of marijuana and several weapons were seized.

Detectives continued to work this investigation along with the Lexington Metro Police Department and ATF, and linked a firearm to a shooting in Lexington. During that shooting, an innocent five year old child was struck by rounds that were shot into the home where the child was sleeping.

We are asking for the public’s help in solving this assault on an innocent child.

Please call us at (502) 863-7826 or the Lexington Metro Police at (859) 258-3600.