Georgetown man charged with DUI accused of leading officers on chase, nearly hitting deputy

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Georgetown man is accused of nearly hitting a deputy with the Scott County Sheriff's Office and leading authorities on a chase.

Deputies with Scott County Sheriff's Office discovered a suspicious vehicle on the property at Rural King early Thursday morning. They say Jesse Deskins was found slumped over at the wheel.

According to Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Deskins eventually awoke as Deputy Conley knocked on his window. Deskins struggled to get his truck into gear as he slammed his accelerator to the floor, nearly striking Deputy Conley.

A short pursuit on East Main ended when Deskins missed the turn, struck an embankment, went airborne through trees, and crashed into The House On Main, a local Airbnb where people were sleeping.

No injuries to anyone inside the dwelling were reported and Deskins suffered unknown injuries from the collision.

Deskins is being charged with:

