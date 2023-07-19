Georgetown man sentenced to 24.5 years in federal prison for conspiracy to launder drug proceeds

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Georgetown man has been sentenced to 24.5 years in federal prison for conspiracy to launder drug proceeds and promotional money laundering.

24-year-old Demarkus Nemetz was sentenced Monday by Chief U.S. District Judge Danny Reeves.

According to his plea agreement, Nemetz admitted to knowingly and voluntarily participating in a conspiracy to launder drug proceeds.

After other conspirators distributed controlled substances, including fentanyl and cocaine, Nemetz would collect the proceeds of the drug sales, count and package the money, and then conduct financial transactions with the proceeds by delivering the packages to couriers for the larger drug trafficking organization.

Nemetz admitted he was responsible for at least $1.5 million but less than $3.5 million in drug proceeds.

During the investigation, DEA agents seized 7 kilograms of fentanyl, 2 kilograms of cocaine, 6 firearms, and approximately $650,000 in cash drug proceeds.

Eleven defendants were charged in the drug or money laundering conspiracies.

Six defendants pled guilty, including Nemetz, who pleaded guilty in November 2022.

Three defendants proceeded to trial in April 2023, on conspiracy to launder drug proceeds and promotional money laundering. All three were found guilty by the jury and are pending sentencing.

Two others have already been sentenced.

Eduardo Hernandez Alfaro, of Lexington, was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison and Humberto Saucedo-Salgado, also of Lexington, was sentenced to 8 years to prison.

Under federal law, Nemetz must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence. Upon his release from prison, he will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for three years.