Georgetown police arrest 2 after I-75 chase leads to drug, cash seizure

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Georgetown police arrested two people after a traffic stop on Interstate 75 led to a brief chase and the discovery of drugs and cash on Dec.1.

The department reported that officers stopped a rental vehicle traveling southbound on I-75 for multiple traffic violations. The vehicle fled when officers approached, leading to a short pursuit.

During the chase, police observed the driver throwing suspected narcotics out of the vehicle's window, police reported. The vehicle eventually stopped and both occupants were arrested without further incident.

According to the department, officers recovered and seized a pill press, suspected cocaine, around $10,300 in U.S. currency and drug paraphernalia as evidence.