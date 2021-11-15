Watch
Georgetown police arrest one man in alleged jewelry theft at Kohl's stores

Scott County Detention Center
Posted at 11:45 AM, Nov 15, 2021
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Georgetown Police Department responded to a call of a shoplifter at several Kohl's stores in the surrounding areas Saturday, November 13.

Michael Reid was charged with theft by unlawful taking or disposition of all others $10,000 or more and possession of burglary tools.

The suspect has been involved in jewelry thefts at other Kohl’s and similar stores in Louisville, Lexington, and Richmond.

The estimated loss from the stores that have been hit in this chain of thefts is estimated to be in excess of $200,000.

He is lodged at the Scott County Detention Center.

