Georgetown police arrest woman on attempted murder, wanton endangerment charges

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — A woman is facing charges after she allegedly pulled out a gun and fired shots in the direction of two people who were nearby.

Georgetown police say they received information from Kentucky State Police on Friday evening about locating a woman who may be suicidal and believed to be in the Georgetown area. Officers tried contacting her over the phone but didn't get a response. They also weren't aware that she was a threat to anyone, according to police.

At around 10:00 p.m. Friday, officers were called to an apartment complex on Wishing Well Path where a person was threatening to shoot someone. When officers got to the scene, they saw a woman in a vehicle arguing with a male. That's when police say she pulled out a gun and fired in the direction of the male and another female who were on the sidewalk near the car. Georgetown police then returned fire towards the woman in the vehicle. She was eventually detained by Georgetown police, and no one was injured in the incident.

Police have charged Natasha Hacker with attempted murder, first-degree wanton endangerment, and first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer. She is being held in the Scott County Detention Center and is set to be arraigned on the charges on Thursday.