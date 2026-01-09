Georgetown police investigate connected scam and robbery incidents

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Georgetown police are investigating two related incidents that occurred Thursday evening involving the same suspect who targeted local businesses within 20 minutes of each other.

According to police, the first incident happened at approximately 8:20 p.m. when the suspect entered the Speedway on Southgate Drive and scammed a clerk, obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving in a vehicle.

Police say between 8:30 p.m. and 8:40 p.m., the same individual entered the Walgreens on S. Broadway. The suspect stated he had a weapon and obtained an undisclosed amount of money, merchandise, and gift cards before fleeing the store, possibly on foot, before entering a vehicle.

Police describe the suspect as a Black male wearing all black clothing with a white stripe on one sleeve. He wore a paper-style mask covering his face and had his head covered by an unknown item. The suspect is associated with a newer model GMC Terrain, believed to be blue, according to police.

Anyone who recognizes this individual or has information about these incidents is asked to contact the Georgetown Police Department at 502-863-7820. Tips may also be submitted anonymously through tip411.