Grand jury indicts Anderson County band director on rape, other charges

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — A grand jury has indicted Anderson County Band Director Patrick Brady following an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student.

According to a release by the Anderson County Sheriff's Office, the grand jury indicted Brady on the following charges:



4 counts of unlawful transaction with a minor (1st degree)

Promoting sexual performance by a minor

Rape (3rd degree)

2 counts of sodomy (3rd degree)

Sexual abuse (1st degree)

Unlawful use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual activities

Tampering with physical evidence

Brady was arrested by the Anderson County Sheriff's Office and transported to the Shelby County Detention Center.

It's unclear if Brady remains employed by the district. When LEX 18 reached out to inquire in late May, we were told at the time that he was employed by the district but on administrative leave. All the Anderson County Sheriff's Office would say is that they were conducting an investigation involving a complaint received by the Anderson County School System.

We're working to learn more information. The sheriff's office says this is an ongoing investigation.