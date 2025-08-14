Grand jury indicts Bell Co. parents following death of 17-month-old child

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Middlesboro Police Department reports that a grand jury indicted two people following an investigation into the death of their 17-month-old child.

According to police, on July 30, they were dispatched to a Middlesboro home for reports of an unresponsive 17-month-old.

When arriving on the scene, police say life-saving measures were administered and the child was taken to the Middlesboro ARH Hospital.

Police say the child was later pronounced dead by the Bell County Coroner's Office.

As a result, police say an extensive investigation was conducted with the State Medical Examiner's Office, the Commonwealth Attorney's Office, the Bell County Attorney's Office, and the Cabinet for Health and Family Services.

Middlesboro police say they presented the case to a Bell County Grand Jury, which returned indictments on the child's parents.

According to police, Loren Gage was indicted for murder, and Dakota Spencer was indicted for first-degree manslaughter.

Police say the indictment warrants were served on Aug. 13, and both were lodged in the Bell County Detention Center.

Middlesboro Police Officer Johnathan Kinder is in charge of the investigation.