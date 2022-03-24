Grand jury indicts Jessamine County Fire Chief with misdemeanor sexual abuse, criminal trespassing

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A grand jury has indicted Jessamine County Fire Chief Michael Rupard of misdemeanor sexual abuse and criminal trespassing, according to court records.

In the indictment, the grand jury alleges that on or about January 19, 2022, Rupard subjected a female to sexual contact without her consent. It also claims Rupard remained unlawfully in another person's home. Since the charges brought by the grand jury were misdemeanors, the case was remanded back to district court.

A motion for a protective order was filed in January related to the same incident Rupard is now facing charges in, according to court records. In the petition, a woman wrote that Rupard had walked to her house after a fight with his wife and inappropriately touched her, and continued to do so after she asked him what he was doing and tried to move away, according to court records.

Rupard is charged with sexual abuse (3rd-degree) and criminal trespassing (1st-degree). He is set to be arraigned in Jessamine County District Court on April 13.

John Reynolds, Michael Rupard's attorney, denied the allegations against his client.

"The allegations are false and are unfortunately politically motivated," Reynolds said. "My client and I are looking forward to our day in court."