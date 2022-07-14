Watch Now
Grand jury indicts Lexington mother accused of murdering her two children

LEX 18
Posted at 12:12 PM, Jul 14, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A grand jury has indicted a Lexington mother accused of murdering her two children.

Court documents say the grand jury indicted Nikki James with two counts of murder-domestic violence. She will have an arraignment on the two counts on Friday.

Police say James stabbed and killed her children, 13-year-old Deon and 5-year-old Skyler Williams, on the night of May 2nd at their apartment on Rogers Road.

“Officers were originally dispatched for multiple witnesses reporting that there was a woman covered in blood, and telling people to kill their kids and kill themselves,” said Det. Joshua Crowe with the Lexington Police Department.

Det. Crowe testified James also told witnesses at the scene she killed her children. He said after officers took her into custody, she received treatment at the hospital for her own injuries, which included a deep gash on her and a cut down the front of her body.

James is currently being held in the Fayette County Detention Center.

