Grand jury indicts man accused of killing his wife, two daughters

Courtesy of Fayette County Detention Center
Posted at 6:58 PM, Jul 14, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A grand jury indicted Steven Wilson on three counts of murder-domestic violence on July 11.

Wilson is accused of murdering his wife, 65-year-old Lisa Wilson, and two daughters, 42-year-old Bryonny and 38-year-old Bronwyn Wilson, earlier this year.

"Any time you find three females in one house, and they've all suffered injuries and gunshot wounds by a family member, it's pretty disturbing," said Fayette County Cornorer Gary Ginn the day he responded to the scene.

His arraignment is set for July 21.

