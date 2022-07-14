LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A grand jury indicted Steven Wilson on three counts of murder-domestic violence on July 11.

Wilson is accused of murdering his wife, 65-year-old Lisa Wilson, and two daughters, 42-year-old Bryonny and 38-year-old Bronwyn Wilson, earlier this year.

"Any time you find three females in one house, and they've all suffered injuries and gunshot wounds by a family member, it's pretty disturbing," said Fayette County Cornorer Gary Ginn the day he responded to the scene.

His arraignment is set for July 21.

