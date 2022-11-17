Grand jury indicts man in connection to Devonia Avenue murder in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A grand jury has indicted a man on three charges, including murder, in connection to a Lexington shooting where another man died.

This week, a grand jury charged Steven A. Smith with murder, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and 4th-degree assault.

Police say back in September, officers responded to the 100 block of Devonia Avenue for a disorder with a weapon. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, later identified by the Fayette County Coroner's Office as 57-year-old Clarence Adams, died at the scene.

According to the Lexington Police Department, detectives learned during the investigation that Adams and Smith knew each other and lived at the same home. The 4th-degree assault charge is for Smith's alleged assault of his girlfriend, according to the grand jury filing.

Smith will be arraigned on the charges in Fayette Circuit Court on Friday, November 18.