Grand jury indicts Wayne County man on attempted murder charge

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A grand jury indicted a Wayne County man on several charges, including attempted murder, according to court records.

Court records reveal that on July 15, Garry Maziarz was indicted on the following offenses:



Count 1- Criminal Attempt to Commit Murder: "By intentionally firing a gun at another person."

Count 2,3,4,5,6- First-Degree Wanton Endangerment: "By firing a gun inside his house where other people were located."

Count 7- Second-Degree Criminal Mischief: "By having no right to do so, he damaged property belonging to another person."

Count 8- Resisting Arrest: "By using physical force against a peace officer in an effort to prevent the officer from effecting an arrest."

Maziarz is booked in the Wayne County Detention Center.