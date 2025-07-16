Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Grand jury indicts Wayne County man on attempted murder charge

mugshot template (1) (1).png
Wayne County Detention Center
mugshot template (1) (1).png
Posted

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A grand jury indicted a Wayne County man on several charges, including attempted murder, according to court records.

Court records reveal that on July 15, Garry Maziarz was indicted on the following offenses:

  • Count 1- Criminal Attempt to Commit Murder: "By intentionally firing a gun at another person."
  • Count 2,3,4,5,6- First-Degree Wanton Endangerment: "By firing a gun inside his house where other people were located."
  • Count 7- Second-Degree Criminal Mischief: "By having no right to do so, he damaged property belonging to another person."
  • Count 8- Resisting Arrest: "By using physical force against a peace officer in an effort to prevent the officer from effecting an arrest."

Maziarz is booked in the Wayne County Detention Center.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18