Graves County deputy jailer arrested for allegedly smuggling contraband to inmates

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Graves County deputy jailer was arrested Thursday after officials reported that he confessed to providing illegal contraband to inmates in exchange for payments from their family members.

The Graves County Sheriff's Office detailed that 51-year-old Billy Williams was charged with first-degree official misconduct and first-degree promoting contraband following an investigation that began when jail supervisors uncovered suspicious activity at the Graves County Restricted Custody Center.

Graves County Jailer Kelli Elliott reported the allegations to the Graves County Sheriff's Office on Friday for criminal investigation. Sheriff's detectives obtained a search warrant for Williams' home and evidence was seized during the search, officials detailed.

Williams reportedly confessed during questioning to providing illegal contraband to jail inmates and receiving payment from family members of inmates, according to authorities. He was arrested and taken to an out-of-county detention center.

"It is a huge disappointment to my team and myself if there is ever a discovery that one of our own has violated the law or policy," Elliott said.

Elliott said her internal investigations team initiated an inquiry as soon as something was suspected. Once the allegations were substantiated, officials immediately reported their findings to the sheriff's office.

"Within a matter of 10 hours, the allegations were substantiated by an outside law enforcement agency, and the deputy jailer was arrested," Elliott said. "I will hold all staff to the highest standard of professional conduct."

