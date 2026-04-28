Graves County man arrested after allegedly assaulting deputies, damaging patrol car

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Graves County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 37-year-old man after he allegedly assaulted deputies, damaged a patrol car, and was found with drugs, a firearm, and a caged baby owl.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded just after 6 a.m. on Monday to the Pryorsburg area on US Highway 45 South after receiving reports of a man screaming for help in the middle of the highway. Upon arrival, deputies found Joseph L. Brown under the influence of drugs.

The sheriff's office says that Brown resisted arrest, spitting at one deputy and kicking another in the chest. After deputies placed him in a patrol car, Brown allegedly caused approximately $1,400 in damage to the rear passenger compartment.

The arrest, according to the sheriff's office, led detectives to obtain a search warrant for Brown's residence on Old Macedonia Church Street. During the search, detectives recovered crystal methamphetamine, marijuana, Suboxone strips, electronic scales, plastic baggies, and drug smoking devices.

The sheriff's office says that detectives also seized a loaded .380 semi-automatic pistol. Brown is a convicted felon and is not legally allowed to possess firearms.

According to the sheriff's office, while searching the home, detectives found a baby owl inside a cage with no food or water. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife responded to the scene and took possession of the bird. Additional charges from the agency are pending.

Brown faces multiple charges, including two counts of third-degree assault, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, trafficking in marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was transported to an out-of-county detention center, according to the sheriff's office.