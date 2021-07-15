Greenbrier County Club says multiple cars broken into by thieves disguised as golfers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Greenbrier Country Club said multiple cars in its parking lot were robbed Wednesday night by thieves disguised as club members.

The club said it believes three people were involved in the scheme. Greenbrier said in a Facebook post that the thieves carried golf clubs and waved to people passing by in order to blend in with their surroundings.

Greenbrier said one of the thieves kept a lookout while talking to another member of the group, who was likely in a getaway car, while the third person checked car doors and forced entry into multiple vehicles.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious between the hours from about 6 to 6:30 p.m. is asked to contact police. Anyone who recognizes the men in the photos should also contact law enforcement.