Gun violence linked to a rise in car break-ins

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police say the recent rise in car break-ins could lead to a rise in gun violence over the next few months.

Officers say guns are being stolen from these cars and it could lead to more violence in the summertime.

Complaints poured in on social media from people in Lexington neighborhoods that fell victim to car break-ins.

Recent numbers show out of the 120 guns stolen this year, most of them have been from cars.

Since last year, gun theft rose 20%, with 40 guns being stolen in March of 2022 alone.

Lieutenant Jeremey Tuttle says this could lead to more gun violence in the summer months.

"We have groups of juveniles that go around the neighborhoods, and they'll just check car handles and if the door is unlocked, they'll get into it," said Tuttle. "And that's when they sometimes find the gun and steal them."

Tuttle says the best thing you can do is stay alert and don't leave a car unattended while the keys are still inside or doors unlocked.

