Hardin County Sheriff's Office arrests man following child abuse investigation

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Hardin County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested a man following an investigation into the suspected physical abuse of an infant.

According to officials, on Oct. 28, they received a report of the suspected abuse, and detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division, along with Child Protective Services, began an investigation.

Officials say that investigators conducted interviews with the parents of the infant, as well as medical professionals, regarding the infant's "significant injuries."

As a result of the investigation, officials say that Zachary Foster was arrested and charged under the Kentucky Revised Statutes for first-degree criminal abuse of a child under the age of 12.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing and no further details will be released at this time.