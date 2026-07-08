Harlan County man arrested on human trafficking, rape charges after multi-agency investigation

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — 69-year-old Darrell Carnahan is facing multiple charges of human trafficking and rape following an extensive multi-agency investigation led by the Bell County Sheriff's Office.

According to BCSO, investigators conducted numerous interviews, collected evidence, and reviewed electronic communications and other investigative materials over the span of 18 months.

"Detectives say they developed evidence indicating Carnahan allegedly targeted vulnerable women and engaged in a pattern of criminal conduct involving narcotics, commercial sexual exploitation, human trafficking, sexual assault, unlawful restraint, and physical abuse," BCSO said in a release Wednesday.

Police report that the investigation alleges that crimes extend beyond Bell County and into multiple jurisdictions over multiple years.

Carnahan faces the following charges of human trafficking (commercial sex activity), first degree rape, first degree assault, first degree unlawful imprisonment, first degree sexual abuse, tampering with physical evidence, sexual extortion, first degree sodomy, first degree strangulation (domestic violence), and engaging in organized crime.



Human trafficking – commercial sex activity

Rape – 1st degree

Assault – 1st degree

Unlawful imprisonment – 1st degree

Tampering with physical evidence

Sexual abuse – 1st degree

Sexual extortion

Engaging in organized crime

Sodomy – 1st degree

Strangulation – 1st degree (domestic violence related)

Detectives believe other victims and witnesses exist, and encourage them to reach out to the BCSO, the Bell County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office, the Harlan County Commonwealth Detective's Office, or the Harlan County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.