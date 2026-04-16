Harlan County Sheriff's Office reports escaped inmate on the loose

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Harlan County Sheriff's Office is actively searching for an inmate who was reported to have escaped from custody of court security staff while "being unloaded" at the Harlan County Detention Center.

According to a social media post, the alleged escapee has been identified as Marquis Long, who was not in custody at the detention center, but was rather arrested in court.

Long was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans. Residents with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact the Harlan County Sheriff's Office at (606) 573-1313.