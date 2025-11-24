Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Harrison Co. sheriff's remind residents to lock vehicles amid reports of stolen firearms

HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Harrison County Sheriff's Office is urging residents to secure their vehicles after responding to numerous car break-ins across the county in recent days.

The sheriff's office has taken multiple reports of stolen firearms from vehicles, prompting officials to issue a public safety warning.

"Please lock your vehicles and do not leave valuables or guns in your vehicles," the sheriff's office stated. "We have taken numerous reports of stolen firearms."

Officials are reminding residents that securing vehicles and removing valuables can prevent these crimes of opportunity.

