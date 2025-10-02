Harrodsburg man charged with 19 counts of attempted murder after guesthouse fire

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Harrodsburg man is facing multiple felony charges, including 19 counts of attempted murder, following an investigation into a fire at a local guesthouse on Wednesday evening.

According to authorities, police and the Harrodsburg Fire Department were dispatched to the Parkview Guesthouse around 8:30 p.m. for a report of a fire. First responders arrived on the scene and quickly extinguished a blaze inside one of the apartments.

Officials credited the quick action of the firefighters for preventing any injuries to residents or emergency personnel.

An immediate investigation into the cause of the fire was launched. Evidence gathered at the scene led to the arrest of Ryan Tinney of Harrodsburg, according to authorities.

Tinney has been charged with one count of second-degree arson and 19 counts of attempted murder. He was transported and lodged in the Jessamine County Jail.

The case remains under investigation, and authorities have indicated that more charges may be pending.