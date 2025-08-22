Harrodsburg man sentenced to 40 years in prison for sex trafficking children

MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Harrodsburg man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for sex trafficking children, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The release states that 42-year-old Larry Coffman was sentenced on Thursday by U.S. District Judge Karen Caldwell for "two counts of sex trafficking of children and committing a felony involving a minor while being required to register as a sex offender."

According to the release, Coffman was convicted of the charges in April 2025, and trial testimony in Feb. 2023 revealed that he "solicited, recruited, and enticed two minor victims to engage in a sex act in exchange for something of value."

The release notes that under federal law, Coffman must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence, and once released from prison, he will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for life.

According to the release, the investigation was conducted by HSI, the Harrodsburg Police Department, and the Madison County Sheriff's Office.