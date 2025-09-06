Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Harrodsburg police arrest 2 on child abuse, drug charges after search warrant

Police
Ajax9/shutterstock.com
Stock image of police lights.
Police
Posted

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — Harrodsburg police arrested two people Friday after executing a search warrant at a local home, leading to charges including child abuse and drug offenses.

Eric Coffman was charged with first-degree criminal abuse, possession of child pornography and multiple drug offenses.

Ashley Coffman was also arrested and charged with first-degree criminal abuse.

Both suspects were taken to the Jessamine County Detention Center.

Investigators said the case is ongoing and additional charges or arrests may be filed.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18