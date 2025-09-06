Harrodsburg police arrest 2 on child abuse, drug charges after search warrant

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — Harrodsburg police arrested two people Friday after executing a search warrant at a local home, leading to charges including child abuse and drug offenses.

Eric Coffman was charged with first-degree criminal abuse, possession of child pornography and multiple drug offenses.

Ashley Coffman was also arrested and charged with first-degree criminal abuse.

Both suspects were taken to the Jessamine County Detention Center.

Investigators said the case is ongoing and additional charges or arrests may be filed.