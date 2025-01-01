Harrodsburg man considered 'armed and dangerous' arrested, police report

UPDATE: Jan. 1 at 9:30 a.m.

The Harrodsburg Police Department reports that Jesse Mayberry has been arrested without incident after they say he fled from police after a pursuit around 2:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

Original Story:

The Harrodsburg Police Department is searching for a man they say is armed and dangerous.

According to police, a traffic stop was conducted around 2:00 a.m. on Wednesday for a possibly impaired driver.

After an investigation, police say that the driver, who they identified as Jesse Mayberry, assaulted an officer and fled the traffic stop.

Police say a vehicle pursuit was initiated on Burgin Road, but Mayberry's dangerous driving terminated the pursuit.

Further, police note that officers later located the suspected vehicle involved in a single-vehicle crash on Kennedy Bridge Road, in which the suspect fled on foot.

According to police, two passengers were located, one of which was arrested for an outstanding trafficking narcotics warrant.

Due to the evidence found in the vehicle, police say that Mayberry is to be considered armed and dangerous and not to approach him and call the police.