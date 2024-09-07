Hazard police searching for suspect considered 'armed and dangerous'

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Hazard Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a suspect connected to a shooting that took place on Saturday in Perry County.

Police described the suspect's vehicle as a "bluish green with silver roof" 2011 Ford Flex. Further, police noted that there is a yellow sunflower sticker on the rear windshield and possibly a rainbow sticker on the rear of the vehicle.

The suspect is considered "armed and dangerous" by police and they asked the public to contact the Hazard police at 606-436-222 or Perry County 911 if you have any information on the shooting.