Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Hazard police searching for suspect considered 'armed and dangerous'

458739918_933956925437688_1486351184304708341_n.jpg
Hazard Police Department
458739918_933956925437688_1486351184304708341_n.jpg
police-lights
Posted
and last updated

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Hazard Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a suspect connected to a shooting that took place on Saturday in Perry County.

Police described the suspect's vehicle as a "bluish green with silver roof" 2011 Ford Flex. Further, police noted that there is a yellow sunflower sticker on the rear windshield and possibly a rainbow sticker on the rear of the vehicle.

The suspect is considered "armed and dangerous" by police and they asked the public to contact the Hazard police at 606-436-222 or Perry County 911 if you have any information on the shooting.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18