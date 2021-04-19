Two people detained in relation to alleged shoplifting at Fayette Mall

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two people were detained on Monday Cambridge Drive in relation to an alleged shoplifting incident at Fayette Mall.

According to Lexington police, an alleged shoplifter allegedly brandished a firearm. Through conversations with witnesses, police were able to identify two persons of interest involved in the incident.

As a result, police went to a building on Cambridge drive. One officer witnessed the suspects enter the home. There were four people total inside the home. Police surrounded the house asked them to come out. After roughly 20 minutes, the suspects came out. The male suspect resisted arrest and was tased. He and female suspect were detained. Police anticipate charges will be filed.