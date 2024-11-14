Homeland Security, London police search local massage parlor

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The London Police Department reported that multiple agencies executed a search warrant on a London massage parlor on Wednesday following tips regarding "lewd and other criminal acts taking place in the establishment."

Police reported that London Police Investigation Division, along with the Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (I.C.E.) and the Federal Bureau of Investigations (F.B.I.) searched the Rose Spa in London.

During the investigation, police seized a credit card reader, security camera, client logs, and U.S. currency, according to the department.

The investigation is ongoing, police concluded.