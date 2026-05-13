Homeowner dead after alleged Bourbon County burglary, man charged with murder

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Bourbon County Sheriff's Office says that a man has been arrested following an overnight burglary that left one person dead.

According to the sheriff's office, they received reports of a burglary at a garage on Ruddles Mill Road just after 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

When arriving on the scene, deputies reportedly found Timothy Mitchell inside, and the homeowner was near the entrance of the property, unresponsive.

The sheriff's office says that life-saving measures were unsuccessful and the cause of death is undetermined.

According to the sheriff's office, a physical altercation had taken place between the homeowner and Mitchell.

Mitchell, according to the sheriff's office, is charged with murder, first-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, and public intoxication. He is booked in the Bourbon County Detention Center.