MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police Post 1 reports that a homicide investigation is underway in Marshall County after a woman was found dead inside her home on Wednesday afternoon.

According to KSP, 49-year-old Lia Thompson was found "with injuries indicating foul play."

KSP says their detectives are following leads in the investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call 270-856-3721.