Horse killed, juvenile seriously injured in hit-and-run crash in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A horse was killed, and a juvenile was injured in a hit-and-run crash that happened on Jan. 15 on Acup Road in Happy, according to the Perry County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says that a Ford pickup truck struck a juvenile who was riding a horse, seriously injuring the juvenile and killing the horse.

According to police, the driver, identified as 23-year-old James Lumpkins, fled from the scene and was later located on Jan. 21 on Stacyville Lane, where he fled from officers on foot.

Lumpkins was arrested and lodged in the Kentucky River Regional Jail.

He is charged with the following:



second-degree assault

cruelty to animals

leaving the scene of an accident

The sheriff's office is investigating the crash.