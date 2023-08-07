Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Houston Texans minority owner facing rape, sexual abuse charges in Kentucky

E. Javier Loya
Harry Cabluck/ASSOCIATED PRESS
E. Javier Loya, one of five nominees to the Texas Southern University Board of Regents, is shown before a meeting of the Senate Nominations Committee Friday, May 11, 2007, in Austin, Texas. Senators later confirmed all five, endorsing them before the university's weekend graduation. (AP Photo/Harry Cabluck)
E. Javier Loya
Posted at 3:57 PM, Aug 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-07 15:59:21-04

(LEX 18) — A minority owner for the NFL's Houston Texans has been indicted in Kentucky.

E. Javier Loya has been charged with rape, five counts of first-degree sexual abuse, and one count of third-degree sexual abuse, according to court records. Loya pleaded not guilty to the charges and is due back in court in two weeks.

The 53-year-old is also the Chairman and CEO of the company OTS Global Holdings.

"We are aware of the serious charges filed in the Commonwealth of Kentucky against Javier Loya, one of our outside limited partners," said the Texans in a statement to Pro Football Talk. "We have agreed with Mr. Loya that while these charges are pending, he will remove himself entirely from any team or League activities."

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

LEX 18 Goes In-Depth

LEX18 Goes In-Depth