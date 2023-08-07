Houston Texans minority owner facing rape, sexual abuse charges in Kentucky

(LEX 18) — A minority owner for the NFL's Houston Texans has been indicted in Kentucky.

E. Javier Loya has been charged with rape, five counts of first-degree sexual abuse, and one count of third-degree sexual abuse, according to court records. Loya pleaded not guilty to the charges and is due back in court in two weeks.

The 53-year-old is also the Chairman and CEO of the company OTS Global Holdings.

"We are aware of the serious charges filed in the Commonwealth of Kentucky against Javier Loya, one of our outside limited partners," said the Texans in a statement to Pro Football Talk. "We have agreed with Mr. Loya that while these charges are pending, he will remove himself entirely from any team or League activities."