Illinois murder suspect captured in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — An Illinois murder suspect was captured by members of the USMTF in Lexington on Friday around 4:00 p.m.

According to officials, 44-year-old Michael Bakana was reported on May 8 for multiple McLean County, Ill. warrants from a homicide that occurred on January 30, 2021 in Bloomington, Ill.

Bakana was found guilty in McLean County on all charges connected to the shooting death of Mariah Petracca, as well as the attempted murder of Bibianna Cornejo.

The date of his trial Bakana cut off his GPS ankle bracelet and fled from the area.

For several days, Bloomington Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division, along with the United States Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, were able to get information on the location of Bakana.

Officials say Bakana was located in Lexington and taken in without incident.

Bakana is booked in the Lexington Detention Center.