Indiana man convicted of defrauding Kentucky Medicaid program, AG Coleman reports

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman announced Friday that 58-year-old Gary L. Waldman of Salem, Indiana was sentenced for defrauding Kentucky's Medicaid program of nearly $30,000.

Franklin County Circuit Court sentenced Waldman on one count of devising or engaging in a scheme to defraud Kentucky's Medical Assistance Program over $1,000, a Class D felony. He was ordered to pay $29,718.92 in restitution, Coleman reported.

According to the attorney general's investigation, Waldman submitted fraudulent timesheets to Kentucky's Cabinet for Health and Family Services.

"Our Office is laser-focused on investigating and prosecuting those who take advantage of the vital Medicaid program and defraud our Commonwealth," Coleman said. "Kentucky will not turn a blind eye to this conduct."

The Office of Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Control investigated the case.

The Kentucky Attorney General's Office of Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Control reportedly receives 75% of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $7,221,026 for federal fiscal year 2026. The remaining 25%, totaling $1,805,254, is funded by the Commonwealth of Kentucky, according to AG Coleman.

