Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Indiana man convicted of defrauding Kentucky Medicaid program, AG Coleman reports

russell coleman.jpg
<br/><br/><br/><br/>Greg Eans/The Messenger-Inquirer via AP<br/>
United States Attorney Russell M. Coleman, right, speaks during a news conference at the Owensboro Police Department as Owensboro Police Chief Arthur Ealum stands at left, April, 18, 2019, in Owensboro, Ky. Former Coleman on Thursday, May 12, 2022 entered the suddenly wide open race for attorney general in Kentucky, vowing to deliver a crackdown on violent crime and drug trafficking while pointing to his extensive criminal justice resume.
russell coleman.jpg
Posted
and last updated

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman announced Friday that 58-year-old Gary L. Waldman of Salem, Indiana was sentenced for defrauding Kentucky's Medicaid program of nearly $30,000.

Franklin County Circuit Court sentenced Waldman on one count of devising or engaging in a scheme to defraud Kentucky's Medical Assistance Program over $1,000, a Class D felony. He was ordered to pay $29,718.92 in restitution, Coleman reported.

According to the attorney general's investigation, Waldman submitted fraudulent timesheets to Kentucky's Cabinet for Health and Family Services.

"Our Office is laser-focused on investigating and prosecuting those who take advantage of the vital Medicaid program and defraud our Commonwealth," Coleman said. "Kentucky will not turn a blind eye to this conduct."

The Office of Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Control investigated the case.

The Kentucky Attorney General's Office of Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Control reportedly receives 75% of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $7,221,026 for federal fiscal year 2026. The remaining 25%, totaling $1,805,254, is funded by the Commonwealth of Kentucky, according to AG Coleman.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18