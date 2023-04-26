Individuals accused of kidnapping child at park appear in court

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — The two men accused of trying to kidnap a child at a Winchester park appeared again in court Wednesday.

Rahul Rahul and Arvind Arvind watched in handcuffs as an arresting officer described what happened on April 3rd.

He says the duo was sitting on top of a slide at Legacy Grove Park.

"They were approached by a 6-year-old child who came up the steps," said the officer.

Police said 21-year-old Arvind forced the child into a seat next to him and forced his arm around the child while 23-year-old Rahul took pictures on his phone.

"Had his right arm all the way around the child with his hand down to the chest area," the officer described on the stand.

The child's mother realized something was wrong and called for the child to come down and police arrived minutes later.

Arvind Arvind stated they went to the park because "they liked little kids". "Mr. Arvind Arvind stated he picked the kid out because he was cute," the officer testified.

Both were arrested and Arvind was charged with kidnapping and 4th-degree assault, while Rahul was charged with kidnapping.

At Wednesday's preliminary hearing, Rahul's counsel requested his charges be dropped.

The judge did determine there was probable cause for these charges and the case will now head to a grand jury.

Both will remain in custody.

