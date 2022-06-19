Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Inmate accused of assaulting Fayette County corrections officer

Jail
Jessica Noll | WCPO
File: Jail
Jail
Posted at 7:41 PM, Jun 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-19 19:44:04-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Fayette County corrections officer had to be treated for injuries after an assault on Sunday.

According to Fayette County Community Corrections, an inmate assaulted one of the officers just before 12:40 p.m. A spokesperson says the officer had minor injuries and was treated at the facility. There have not been any additional criminal charges placed on the inmate.

Officials say since this is still under investigation and may result in charges, they are not releasing the name of the officer or the inmate at this time.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps!

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps!