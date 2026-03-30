Inmate on work release back in custody after stealing Wolfe County vehicle, fleeing across counties

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — An inmate reportedly participating in a work release program is back in custody after stealing a Wolfe County vehicle and fleeing across multiple counties, according to the Wolfe County Sheriff's Office.

The theft happened at around noon on Monday at the intersection of Highway 715 and Highway 15. The inmate fled through Wolfe and Powell counties before being apprehended in Estill County.

The sheriff's office confirmed the inmate is in custody and there is no threat to the public.

Wolfe County officials thanked law enforcement agencies in Powell, Lee, and Estill counties, as well as the Kentucky State Police, for their swift response and assistance in safely resolving the incident.

