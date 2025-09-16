Inmate who escaped from Brown Co. jail captured, man accused of attempted murder still not found

GEORGETOWN, Ohio — One of two inmates who escaped from the Brown County detention center has been captured, according to the Mason County Sheriff's Office in Kentucky.

The search for the second escaped inmate is still underway.

The Mason County Sheriff's Office said Roy Butler was located and arrested while Jerry Cooper is believed to be in the Dover area near the Mason-Bracken county line.

In a release, the Brown County Sheriff's Office said the two escaped between the hours of 10:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Monday night.

The inmates damaged a security window, allowing them to escape through the police impound lot at the jail, the sheriff's office said.

Cooper was in jail on charges of attempted murder, felonious assault and having weapons under disability. Butler had been charged with aggravated trafficking in drugs and having weapons under disability. The sheriff's office said both men will now face additional escape charges.

According to court records, Cooper was indicted on his charges in May. Court documents say Cooper paid two other men to murder someone. Documents allege that on February 10, one of those men drove Cooper to the victim's house and waited in the vehicle while Cooper rang the doorbell of the home.

When the man living there answered the door, Cooper allegedly shot him in the chest and ran, eventually jumping into the vehicle with the other man.

Court records show Butler was charged with four counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs in July. Documents filed in the case say Butler specifically is accused of selling methamphetamine.

The sheriff's office said a search is currently underway involving several law enforcement agencies, canine units and aviation units.

BCSO said anyone who finds Cooper should not approach him and instead immediately contact Detective Sergeant Charles Ernst at 937.378.4435, ext. 126.