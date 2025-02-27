Investigation underway after $50 counterfeit bills discovered at Laurel County business

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — An investigation is underway after 10 $50 counterfeit bills were discovered at a Laurel County business on Thursday, according to the sheriff's office.

Officials report that the bills were detected by a local bank employee who received them in a bank bag from a business off Barbourville Road.

The sheriff's office provided the following tips on how to detect counterfeit money:



A security thread with the denomination of the bill is embedded on the bill.

A watermark containing the portrait image of the portrait on the bill will be located to the right, detectable from the front and back of the bill.

Color shifting ink

Closely examine the micro printing for sharpness in the fine print.

The bill will have distinctive ridges.

The texture of the paper is different from ordinary paper.

Colored fibers— red and blue fibers are embedded in the paper.

Counterfeit bills all have the same serial number.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office asks that any counterfeit bills be reported to local law enforcement.