Investigation underway after $50 counterfeit bills discovered at Laurel County business

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — An investigation is underway after 10 $50 counterfeit bills were discovered at a Laurel County business on Thursday, according to the sheriff's office.
Officials report that the bills were detected by a local bank employee who received them in a bank bag from a business off Barbourville Road.
The sheriff's office provided the following tips on how to detect counterfeit money:
- A security thread with the denomination of the bill is embedded on the bill.
- A watermark containing the portrait image of the portrait on the bill will be located to the right, detectable from the front and back of the bill.
- Color shifting ink
- Closely examine the micro printing for sharpness in the fine print.
- The bill will have distinctive ridges.
- The texture of the paper is different from ordinary paper.
- Colored fibers— red and blue fibers are embedded in the paper.
- Counterfeit bills all have the same serial number.
The Laurel County Sheriff's Office asks that any counterfeit bills be reported to local law enforcement.