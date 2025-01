LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — An investigation is underway by Lexington police after officials reported that an individual walked into an area hospital with a gunshot wound on Thursday night.

Officials detailed police responded to a gunshot injury at Good Samaritan Hospital at around 10:30 p.m. The injury, according to officials, was non-life-threatening.

At this time, officials reported there is no suspect and police are investigating the incident.