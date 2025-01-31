Investigation underway after man walks into hospital with gunshot wound

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — An investigation is underway after a man walked into a Lexington hospital with a gunshot wound on Thursday, according to the Lexington Police Department.

Police say the victim was reported to have received non-life-threatening injuries from the wound and that it is not known where the shooting occurred at this time. Police also say that no suspect information is available.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Lexington Police Department at 859-258-3600. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling 859-253-2020 or online at bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.